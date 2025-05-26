21,118 Shares in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc bought a new position in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,118 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000. Man Group plc owned about 0.10% of CNB Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 298,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,432,000 after buying an additional 78,874 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 455,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after buying an additional 53,661 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,011,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,139,000 after buying an additional 33,424 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 27,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 22,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCNE. Stephens began coverage on CNB Financial in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.50 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on CNB Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $21.74 on Monday. CNB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.37.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $57.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

