25,000 Shares in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Separately, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 12,561 shares during the period. 52.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

MEI Pharma Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of MEIP stock opened at $2.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average of $2.47. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on MEI Pharma in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.