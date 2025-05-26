25,000 Shares in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.
Separately, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 12,561 shares during the period. 52.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MEI Pharma Stock Down 2.0%
Shares of MEIP stock opened at $2.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average of $2.47. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.21.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on MEI Pharma in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
MEI Pharma Company Profile
MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.
