3,500 Shares in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,460,000. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,890,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cars.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,172,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,984,000 after acquiring an additional 55,143 shares during the period. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cars.com by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on CARS shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $21.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cars.com from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cars.com from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cars.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Cars.com Stock Performance

CARS opened at $10.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.03. Cars.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $21.24. The stock has a market cap of $638.65 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.95.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $179.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.82 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter purchased 27,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $299,602.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 844,897 shares in the company, valued at $9,082,642.75. The trade was a 3.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cars.com

(Free Report)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.