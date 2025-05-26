3,679 Shares in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Purchased by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 522.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 73,330 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 344.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 91,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 28,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

QDEL opened at $29.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.71. QuidelOrtho Co. has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.13.

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 72.84%. The firm had revenue of $692.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on QDEL. UBS Group lowered their target price on QuidelOrtho from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on QuidelOrtho from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen cut QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on QuidelOrtho from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

