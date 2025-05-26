450,578 Shares in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc bought a new position in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 450,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLNK. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Blink Charging by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 987,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 160,251 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Blink Charging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Blink Charging by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 935,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 116,758 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Blink Charging by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 327,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 102,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 LLC bought a new stake in Blink Charging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLNK opened at $0.72 on Monday. Blink Charging Co. has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $3.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16. The company has a market cap of $74.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 3.34.

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 25.50% and a negative net margin of 104.02%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLNK. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $4.00) on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $1.00 to $0.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.61.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

