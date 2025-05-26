5,030 Shares in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Acquired by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,600,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,061,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,256 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,726,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,672 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,355,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,593,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,860,000 after purchasing an additional 680,760 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $38.87 on Monday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $41.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.43 and a 200-day moving average of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.23. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $783.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WTRG. Wall Street Zen upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Essential Utilities from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

