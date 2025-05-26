54,693 Shares in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 54,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 222.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Heritage Insurance Stock Up 2.1%

Heritage Insurance stock opened at $23.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day moving average is $14.25. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $211.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.68 million. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 29.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Heritage Insurance

In related news, Director Paul L. Whiting bought 10,000 shares of Heritage Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.35 per share, with a total value of $133,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 79,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,339.60. This represents a 14.37% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie J. Garateix bought 5,000 shares of Heritage Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $63,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,808 shares in the company, valued at $16,228,218.16. This trade represents a 0.40% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 21,000 shares of company stock worth $280,450 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

Featured Articles

