79,702 Shares in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Acquired by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 79,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULCC. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Frontier Group in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Frontier Group by 1,230.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Frontier Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Frontier Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000.

In other Frontier Group news, SVP Alexandre Clerc sold 15,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $100,457.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,912 shares in the company, valued at $158,536.56. The trade was a 38.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 48.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ULCC opened at $3.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average of $6.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $10.26. The firm has a market cap of $835.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 2.55.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.05 million. Frontier Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ULCC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Frontier Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Frontier Group from $7.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Frontier Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

