Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.94.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $44.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $22.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.85. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $82.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $770.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.90 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1,342.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 11,218.2% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

