ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Insider Sells $1,357,800.00 in Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) insider David H. Wang sold 60,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $1,357,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 672,708 shares in the company, valued at $15,223,382.04. This represents a 8.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ACM Research Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $22.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.57. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $30.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACMR shares. Craig Hallum raised ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ACM Research in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACM Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Institutional Trading of ACM Research

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 506.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 871.5% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

