ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADEN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on ADENTRA from C$50.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on ADENTRA from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Cormark reduced their price target on ADENTRA from C$55.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Desjardins reduced their price target on ADENTRA from C$46.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on ADENTRA from C$60.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

Shares of TSE ADEN opened at $25.53 on Monday. ADENTRA has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $45.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. ADENTRA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.10%.

Adentra Inc is a distributor of architectural products to fabricators, home centers and professional dealers servicing the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction end markets. The company operates a network in North America of 86 facilities in the United States and Canada.

