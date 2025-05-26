Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $35.00 price objective on Advance Auto Parts and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 1.0%

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $48.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.71, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.39. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $28.89 and a 12 month high of $71.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advance Auto Parts

In related news, CEO Shane M. Okelly purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $55,185.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 183,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,737,021.59. This trade represents a 0.83% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. purchased 14,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.15 per share, with a total value of $499,956.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,490.50. This trade represents a 75.35% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,685,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,328 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 31.8% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,312,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,611 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,552,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,293,000 after acquiring an additional 102,921 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,741,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,500,000 after acquiring an additional 13,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,214,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

