Agilent Technologies (A) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.27 per share and revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter. Agilent Technologies has set its Q2 2025 guidance at 1.250-1.280 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 5.540-5.610 EPS.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. On average, analysts expect Agilent Technologies to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of A stock opened at $108.61 on Monday. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $96.43 and a 1 year high of $153.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.76%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $232,737.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,786 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,456.28. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel K. Podolsky sold 1,819 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $211,840.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,931.02. This represents a 4.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Trading of Agilent Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in A. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 54.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 15.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 16.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $159.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.