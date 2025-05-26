Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Position Boosted by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 59.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Alcoa by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alcoa by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Alcoa to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alcoa from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Alcoa Price Performance

AA opened at $28.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average of $34.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.41, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.29. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $47.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 0.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently 12.05%.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

