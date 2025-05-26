Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,008,780 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 252,807 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.5% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,976,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $200.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Amazon.com to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $541,129.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $24,050,626.20. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,211,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,537 shares of company stock worth $20,018,625 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

