Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Increased by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,514,466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 132,072 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 6.8% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,429,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after buying an additional 17,635,391 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,061,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,664 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,837,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,380 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $40,107,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087,933 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,266,582,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.09.

Shares of AMZN opened at $200.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.05 and its 200-day moving average is $208.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total value of $476,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,664,732.58. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $541,129.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,537 shares of company stock worth $20,018,625 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

