Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Lowered to “Buy” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMED. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

Amedisys Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMED opened at $93.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $82.15 and a twelve month high of $98.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $594.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.43 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.57%. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Amedisys

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 334 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 348 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 349 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 386 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

