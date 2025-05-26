Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AS. TD Securities lifted their target price on Amer Sports from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amer Sports from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $35.00 target price on Amer Sports and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amer Sports from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Shares of NYSE AS opened at $37.12 on Friday. Amer Sports has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $38.42. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.09, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.46.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Amer Sports had a positive return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amer Sports will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Amer Sports in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Amer Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Amer Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,513,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Amer Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Amer Sports by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the period. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

