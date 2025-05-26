Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lowered its position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 92.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 680,887 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $6.22 on Monday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average of $8.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.22.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

Featured Stories

