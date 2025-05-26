Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Receives $81.62 Consensus PT from Analysts

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.62.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

NYSE APH opened at $85.64 on Monday. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $54.77 and a 12 month high of $87.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.98.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 2,000,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $151,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,002,507 shares in the company, valued at $151,649,855.11. This trade represents a 49.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 400,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $30,372,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,593,000. This trade represents a 80.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,178,500 shares of company stock valued at $241,903,805. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $1,378,794,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Amphenol by 294.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,953,591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,733,027,000 after acquiring an additional 18,619,417 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Amphenol by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,911,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,091,426,000 after acquiring an additional 15,837,407 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 196.3% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,743,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,098,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,092,282 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 639.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,758,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $574,500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

