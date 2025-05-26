Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Cut to $260.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Benchmark from $275.00 to $260.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Williams Trading set a $245.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.69.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.7%

ADI stock opened at $210.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $158.65 and a 1 year high of $247.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.13. The firm has a market cap of $104.39 billion, a PE ratio of 67.03, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 107.90%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.84, for a total value of $612,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,071 shares in the company, valued at $35,265,104.64. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,663,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,066,750. This trade represents a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,735,156 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Analog Devices by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

