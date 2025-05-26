Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Raised to $205.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ADI. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.69.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.7%

ADI opened at $210.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.39 billion, a PE ratio of 67.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $247.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.90%.

Insider Activity

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,663,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,175 shares in the company, valued at $9,066,750. This trade represents a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $563,156.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 186,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,576,907.41. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,934 shares of company stock worth $8,735,156. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6,350.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

