Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

ADI has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Analog Devices from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.69.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $210.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.13. The company has a market cap of $104.39 billion, a PE ratio of 67.03, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $247.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,663,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,066,750. This trade represents a 22.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $563,156.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 186,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,576,907.41. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,735,156 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 34,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 10,877 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Glenview Trust co increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 160,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

