Analysts Set Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Target Price at $229.80

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $229.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Badger Meter from $209.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $238.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Badger Meter from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Argus set a $240.00 price objective on Badger Meter in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $508,157.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,475.67. This represents a 14.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kenneth Bockhorst sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $247,131.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,620 shares in the company, valued at $11,162,280.60. This represents a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,949 shares of company stock valued at $4,398,407. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $243.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.61, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.02. Badger Meter has a 52-week low of $162.17 and a 52-week high of $249.65.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.22. Badger Meter had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $222.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Badger Meter will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.96%.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

See Also

