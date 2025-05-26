Analysts Set Expectations for PPL’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:PPL)

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for PPL in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for PPL’s current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PPL’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup upgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.90.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $34.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.12. PPL has a 52-week low of $27.24 and a 52-week high of $36.70.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. PPL had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 80.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPL

In other PPL news, insider Christine M. Martin sold 1,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $39,857.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,668.26. This trade represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in PPL by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 8,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

