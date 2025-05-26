Analysts Set Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Target Price at $12.19

Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.19.

GENI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Genius Sports stock opened at $10.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -31.61 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.47. Genius Sports has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $11.40.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $143.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Genius Sports will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Genius Sports declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

