Analysts Set Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) PT at $75.00

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RMBS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Rambus from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rambus from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Rambus Stock Down 1.9%

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $53.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.45. Rambus has a twelve month low of $37.43 and a twelve month high of $69.15.

In other news, Director Steven Laub sold 3,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $202,960.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,826.24. This represents a 25.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $586,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,931 shares in the company, valued at $17,998,433.84. This represents a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,080,226 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rambus

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rambus by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,594,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,771,000 after buying an additional 31,645 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Rambus by 60.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,746,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,870,000 after buying an additional 3,297,728 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Rambus by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,999,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,287,000 after buying an additional 2,093,953 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Rambus by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,184,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $221,186,000 after buying an additional 68,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rambus in the fourth quarter worth $94,368,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rambus Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

