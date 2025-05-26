Analyzing FB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBLA) and Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC)

FB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBLA – Get Free Report) and Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for FB Bancorp and Provident Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00 Provident Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Provident Bancorp has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.53%. Given Provident Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Provident Bancorp is more favorable than FB Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FB Bancorp $67.56 million 3.30 N/A N/A N/A Provident Bancorp $55.61 million 3.52 $7.27 million $0.26 42.35

This table compares FB Bancorp and Provident Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Provident Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FB Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares FB Bancorp and Provident Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FB Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Provident Bancorp 7.62% 3.22% 0.44%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.6% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Provident Bancorp beats FB Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FB Bancorp

FB Bancorp Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Fidelity Bank. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides deposit accounts, mortgages, home equity and consumer loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, investments and other financial services. FB Bancorp Inc. is based in New Orleans.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

