Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Williams Trading set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho raised shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Antero Resources Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of AR opened at $39.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.09. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $42.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 123.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

In other news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 25,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $1,004,472.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 306,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,229,805.34. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 38,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $1,532,684.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 364,992 shares in the company, valued at $14,716,477.44. This represents a 9.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,125,200 shares of company stock worth $45,887,466 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Antero Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 64.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile



Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Stories

