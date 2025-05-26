Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $158.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APO. Bank of America raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Apollo Global Management from $191.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Apollo Global Management from $193.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $130.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.02. The stock has a market cap of $74.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $189.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.14 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Apollo Global Management’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.73%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $71,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,913,877,766. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.57, for a total value of $530,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,164 shares in the company, valued at $49,470,351.48. This trade represents a 1.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 447.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

