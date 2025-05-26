Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ (ARQT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ARQT. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ARQT

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Up 2.3%

ARQT stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.63.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $65.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.80 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 140.97% and a negative return on equity of 119.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Patrick J. Heron acquired 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $34,423.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,391.24. The trade was a 14.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Burnett sold 12,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $184,119.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,917.44. The trade was a 9.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,113 shares of company stock valued at $632,162 in the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQT. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,339,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,893,000 after purchasing an additional 676,295 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 11,399,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,790,000 after purchasing an additional 677,627 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 7,377,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,767,000 after purchasing an additional 493,009 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,818,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,635,000 after purchasing an additional 377,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,902,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,369,000 after purchasing an additional 349,153 shares in the last quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.