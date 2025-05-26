Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Consider – May 23rd

Snowflake, Super Micro Computer, Salesforce, QUALCOMM, and Booz Allen Hamilton are the five Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of companies whose core business involves the research, development or deployment of AI technologies—such as machine-learning platforms, neural-network hardware, or data-analytics services. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the rapid growth and transformative potential of AI across sectors like healthcare, finance and manufacturing. However, AI stocks can exhibit heightened volatility due to fast-paced technological advances, shifting competitive dynamics and evolving regulatory frameworks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Snowflake (SNOW)

Snowflake Inc. provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded down $2.86 on Friday, hitting $200.32. 7,535,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,509,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.99. Snowflake has a one year low of $107.13 and a one year high of $205.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of SMCI stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.27. 21,036,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,232,570. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.78 and its 200-day moving average is $35.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $101.40. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.36.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Salesforce stock traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $279.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,054,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,892,390. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $212.00 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.88 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

QCOM traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.90. 3,743,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,871,087. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $230.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

NYSE:BAH traded down $19.58 on Friday, reaching $109.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,822,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,479. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $101.05 and a 1-year high of $190.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

