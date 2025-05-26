Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Director Sells $1,641,818.36 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $1,641,818.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,776,365.24. The trade was a 10.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 19th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total value of $1,708,184.16.

On Friday, May 16th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.41, for a total value of $1,759,766.68.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.44, for a total value of $1,791,797.12.

On Tuesday, May 6th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.80, for a total value of $1,643,646.40.

On Friday, May 2nd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.30, for a total value of $1,679,412.40.

On Friday, April 25th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.11, for a total value of $1,820,966.28.

On Monday, April 14th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.19, for a total value of $1,607,006.12.

On Monday, April 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $1,475,228.28.

On Wednesday, March 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total value of $1,825,178.72.

On Monday, March 24th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.38, for a total value of $1,862,852.24.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Atlassian stock opened at $206.82 on Monday. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $135.29 and a 12-month high of $326.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.11. The stock has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a PE ratio of -154.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 33,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,542,000 after purchasing an additional 24,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Atlassian from $245.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Atlassian from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Atlassian from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.29.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

See Also

