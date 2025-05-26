Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $36.50 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Atour Lifestyle from $35.30 to $36.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atour Lifestyle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a $37.30 target price on shares of Atour Lifestyle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

Atour Lifestyle Stock Down 1.2%

ATAT stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.59. Atour Lifestyle has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $34.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.39.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $285.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.49 million. Atour Lifestyle had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 48.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Atour Lifestyle will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atour Lifestyle Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Atour Lifestyle’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Atour Lifestyle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.81%.

Atour Lifestyle declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atour Lifestyle

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter worth about $1,344,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,413,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,012,000 after acquiring an additional 402,974 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter worth about $1,718,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 444,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,962,000 after acquiring an additional 411,893 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter worth about $36,489,000. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

Featured Articles

