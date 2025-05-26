ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Raised to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

ATRenew Stock Performance

Shares of RERE stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. ATRenew has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $637.73 million, a PE ratio of -52.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average is $2.79.

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). ATRenew had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $641.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ATRenew will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATRenew

ATRenew Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ATRenew during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ATRenew in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATRenew in the first quarter worth about $33,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATRenew in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ATRenew in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

