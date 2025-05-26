ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Raised to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
Shares of RERE stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. ATRenew has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $637.73 million, a PE ratio of -52.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average is $2.79.
ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). ATRenew had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $641.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ATRenew will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
