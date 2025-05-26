AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ATRC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of AtriCure from $66.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ATRC

AtriCure Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $32.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.38 and a 200-day moving average of $34.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.43 and a beta of 1.57. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $18.94 and a 12-month high of $43.11.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $123.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.92 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AtriCure will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AtriCure

In other news, Director Karen Prange sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $232,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,603.36. The trade was a 25.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AtriCure

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in AtriCure by 170.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,196,914 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $70,872,000 after buying an additional 1,385,544 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the first quarter worth about $30,666,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the first quarter worth about $19,139,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth about $9,168,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the first quarter worth about $9,536,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.