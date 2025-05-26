Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given New $370.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $330.00 to $370.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Autodesk from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Autodesk from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Autodesk from $303.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.18.

ADSK opened at $295.35 on Friday. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $195.32 and a 52 week high of $326.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.45. The firm has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $655,395.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $802,671.87. The trade was a 44.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $267.10 per share, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $534,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the software company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the software company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in Autodesk by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 835 shares of the software company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

