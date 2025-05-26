Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Raised to $305.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $265.00 to $305.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Autodesk’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ADSK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $385.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.18.

Shares of ADSK opened at $295.35 on Friday. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $195.32 and a 52 week high of $326.62. The firm has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $655,395.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,671.87. This trade represents a 44.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $267.10 per share, with a total value of $534,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,200. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,099 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $13,906,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Autodesk by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 300,135 shares of the software company’s stock worth $88,711,000 after buying an additional 60,963 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $3,453,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Autodesk by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 128,398 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,205,000 after buying an additional 9,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

