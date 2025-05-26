Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Raised to $330.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ADSK. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.18.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $295.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.60, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $271.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.45. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $195.32 and a 52 week high of $326.62.

In related news, Director John T. Cahill purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $267.10 per share, with a total value of $534,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,200. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $655,395.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $802,671.87. This represents a 44.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 675.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,430 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,409,000 after acquiring an additional 41,310 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 42,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

