Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Raised to $333.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $324.00 to $333.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $303.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.18.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $295.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $271.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.45. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $195.32 and a 12 month high of $326.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $655,395.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,671.87. This trade represents a 44.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John T. Cahill purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $267.10 per share, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 675.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,430 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,409,000 after purchasing an additional 41,310 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 18.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 2.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 42,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

