Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Raised to $355.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $325.00 to $355.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ADSK. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price (up previously from $346.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Autodesk from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.18.

ADSK stock opened at $295.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a PE ratio of 58.60, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $195.32 and a twelve month high of $326.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.45.

In other news, Director John T. Cahill bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $267.10 per share, with a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $534,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $655,395.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,671.87. This represents a 44.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp lifted its position in Autodesk by 500.0% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

