Automotive Stocks To Watch Now – May 23rd

Tesla, NVIDIA, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Micron Technology, and Bank of America are the five Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are equity shares in companies involved in the design, manufacture and sale of vehicles, vehicle components and related services—ranging from traditional automakers to electric‐vehicle producers and parts suppliers. Their market performance is driven by factors such as consumer demand, economic cycles, raw‐material costs and technological trends like electrification and autonomous driving. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $339.72. The stock had a trading volume of 46,870,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,132,379. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 166.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla has a twelve month low of $167.41 and a twelve month high of $488.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,458,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,290,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.55, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.99. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $4.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,220,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,859,004. The company has a market cap of $992.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.94 and its 200-day moving average is $187.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $226.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Micron Technology stock traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,708,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,438,060. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $157.54. The company has a market cap of $103.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.99 and its 200 day moving average is $92.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.23. The company had a trading volume of 15,962,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,648,965. The company has a market capitalization of $325.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.60. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $33.07 and a 12-month high of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

See Also