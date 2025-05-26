Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Trading 25% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report) rose 25% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 871,372 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,088,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.78.
Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada.
