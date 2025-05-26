Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,345 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bancolombia by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 321,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after purchasing an additional 84,837 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bancolombia by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Bancolombia by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 95,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Bancolombia by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 200,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 89,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bancolombia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $716,000.

Bancolombia Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:CIB opened at $41.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.91. Bancolombia S.A. has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $44.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.62.

Bancolombia Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were given a $0.5745 dividend. This is an increase from Bancolombia’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 17.13%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.81%.

CIB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Bancolombia from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Bancolombia Profile

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

