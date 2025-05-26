Bank of America Corp DE Buys 38,015 Shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 437,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,015 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Fidelis Insurance were worth $7,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelis Insurance by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,577,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,851,000 after purchasing an additional 225,952 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,240,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,754,000 after acquiring an additional 162,524 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the 4th quarter worth about $24,435,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Fidelis Insurance by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,166,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,144,000 after acquiring an additional 510,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelis Insurance by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,108,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,090,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on FIHL shares. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Friday, May 16th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelis Insurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

Fidelis Insurance Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIHL opened at $16.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.99. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a one year low of $14.17 and a one year high of $21.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.28.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $658.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.57 million. Fidelis Insurance had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 15.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelis Insurance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Fidelis Insurance’s payout ratio is presently -307.69%.

About Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

