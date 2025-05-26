Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc reduced its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,945 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOH. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,309,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 558.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 646,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,084,000 after acquiring an additional 548,599 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,495,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,678,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,817,000 after acquiring an additional 163,503 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Down 1.2%

BOH stock opened at $66.80 on Monday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $54.50 and a 12 month high of $82.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $169.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.65 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

Insider Activity at Bank of Hawaii

In related news, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $109,279.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,138.30. This represents a 20.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

