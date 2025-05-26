Bank of Montreal (BMO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.89 per share and revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bank of Montreal to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

NYSE:BMO opened at $103.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $76.98 and a 12 month high of $106.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.36 and its 200 day moving average is $97.45.

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be given a $1.1094 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.35%.

BMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Montreal

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bank of Montreal stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 87.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,742 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 45.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

