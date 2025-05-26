Barclays Upgrades Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) to Strong-Buy

Barclays upgraded shares of Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Wienerberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Wienerberger Stock Up 1.0%

Wienerberger Cuts Dividend

Shares of WBRBY opened at $7.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.32. Wienerberger has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $8.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.109 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. Wienerberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 277.78%.

About Wienerberger

Wienerberger AG produces and sells clay blocks, facing bricks, roof tiles, and pavers in Europe. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers wall, façade, and roof system for single, two, and multi-family homes, and non-residential construction; paving and water management for gardens, pavements, and parking areas; and electrical cooling and heating installation, drinking water and wastewater, garden irrigation, irrigation systems and water storage.

