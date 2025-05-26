Barrington Research Cuts ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Price Target to $6.00

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barrington Research from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS.
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.
ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a positive return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $317.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is -26.55%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,120,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,767,000 after buying an additional 97,086 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 388,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 15,508 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 16,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after buying an additional 293,506 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.
