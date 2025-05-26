Best Blue Chip Stocks To Watch Today – May 23rd

Karman, RF Industries, and NetSol Technologies are the three Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue-chip stocks are shares of large, well-established companies known for their financial stability, strong track records, and solid reputations. They typically feature high market capitalizations, regular dividend payments, and are viewed as lower-risk holdings ideal for steady, long-term growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

Shares of NYSE KRMN traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.13. The company had a trading volume of 170,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,623. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.85. Karman has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $45.70.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Shares of RFIL stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.24. 27,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,234. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77. The stock has a market cap of $45.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.25.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

NASDAQ:NTWK remained flat at $2.73 on Friday. 1,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,030. NetSol Technologies has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $3.34. The company has a market cap of $31.97 million, a PE ratio of -38.99 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.57.

